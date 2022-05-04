Guests donned 'Peaky' themed outfits, based on the hit TV drama, for the ball at Colne Muni and there was a host of entertainment including fire breathers, live music and displays by the Helen Green Dance Academy and the Veterans' Living History Museum.
The charity fund was also boosted with a grand raffle at the sell out event.
These fantastic photos by Naz Alam capture the spirit of the nigh perfectly.
1. Peaky Blinders charity ball
Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed ball organised by Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth
Photo: Naz Alam
