Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed ball organised by Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth

'Top 15 pictures of 'Peaky Blinders' themed ball that rounded off Pendle mayor's year in office on a high note

A Peaky Blinders themed ball rounded off a year in office for Pendle Mayor Coun. Neil Butterworth on a high note.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:11 pm

Guests donned 'Peaky' themed outfits, based on the hit TV drama, for the ball at Colne Muni and there was a host of entertainment including fire breathers, live music and displays by the Helen Green Dance Academy and the Veterans' Living History Museum.

The charity fund was also boosted with a grand raffle at the sell out event.

These fantastic photos by Naz Alam capture the spirit of the nigh perfectly.

1. Peaky Blinders charity ball

Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed ball organised by Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth

Photo: Naz Alam

Photo Sales

2. Peaky Blinders themed ball

Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed ball organised by Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth

Photo: Naz Alam

Photo Sales

3. Peaky Blinders themed ball

Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed ball organised by Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth

Photo: Naz Alam

Photo Sales

4. Peaky Blinders themed ball

Guests at the Peaky Blinders themed ball organised by Mayor of Pendle Coun. Neil Butterworth

Photo: Naz Alam

Photo Sales
Pendle
Next Page
Page 1 of 4