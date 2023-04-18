Tony Johnson died following an outbreak of post-match violence outside the Manchester pub in Blackpool.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Tony Johnson, the Blackpool FC fan who died after a post-match brawl. Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was wounded outside The Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday, March 4.

His funeral took place on Tuesday (April 18) and was attended by hundreds of mourners who paid tributes to a “much loved dad, son, brother, uncle and Gramps and a beloved friend to many”. His death sparked an outpouring of grief across Blackpool, with the club holding a memorial service outside Bloomfield Road, where he was described as a "a loyal and true Seasider”.

Blackpool FC also paid tribute to Mr Johnson, saying they were “shocked and saddened” by his tragic death. “All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends,” a club spokesman said.

Police believe he was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day. Officers said there is “suggestion he was specifically targeted” at this time.

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding. He was later bailed until June 1 pending further enquiries.

