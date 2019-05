Far right activist Tommy Robinson is to visit Burnley as part of his campaign to get elected as a member of the European Parliament.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is standing as an Independent MEP candidate in the North West England constituency.

He is scheduled to visit Burnley on Tuesday, May 21st, the day after he is due to visit Preston.

European Parliament voting is scheduled to take place two days later on Thursday, May 23rd.