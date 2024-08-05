Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mutt Strutt is back in Burnley.

The RSPCA’s Lancashire East Branch hopes dog owners and their canine companions will once again support its annual fundraising walk as it returns for the third year at Towneley Park at noon on Sunday, August 18th.

All proceeds will go towards caring for the animals at the branch’s busy rehoming centre near Accrington.

Branch manager Jeanette Ainscough said: “Thanks to our supporters and their canine companions, our previous Mutt Strutts have been a big success, helping to raise much-needed funds for the increasing number of animals who are coming into our care.”

Luna is one of the dogs from the RSPCA East Lancashire's rehoming centre who’ll take part in the Mutt Strutt.

More than 30 walkers raised nearly £600 at last year’s event, which also aims to shine a light on the work done by its team of volunteers, fundraisers and foster carers.

Rather than requesting sponsors, the branch is asking that participants make a donation of £10. On completing the route, they will all receive a certificate and a goody bag to mark the occasion. Owners can choose to walk their dogs over a 1.5 mile-long marshalled route, or complete the circuit twice so as to make up a three-mile circuit.

The branch’s tombola team will be in attendance, and pet owners can chat to Amy Taylor from Taylored Pet Therapies, who assists the centre with dog rehabilitation and fitness.

Jeanette added: “It’s also a chance for people to chat to us about our fostering scheme, which is a vital part of our work. The more fosterers we have, the more dogs and cats we can care for in a home environment. This is particularly beneficial for animals that find a kennel or a cattery stressful, and it can also help them to adjust to family life quicker.”

Nearly 60 dogs, cats and rabbits - many of whom have been abandoned, neglected or cruelly treated - have already arrived through the centre’s door so far this year. Space is always at a premium, so foster carers play a vital role in supporting animals in a home environment.

Pre-register to take part in the fundraiser by emailing [email protected] or come along on the day and register.

If you’d like to become a foster carer, you can find out more by calling 01254 231118 or emailing [email protected]