Three men were taken to hospital after a collision involving two cars in Nelson last night (Sunday).

Emergency services, including two fire engines from Nelson, were called to Hibson Road just before 11-30pm.

Emergency services were on the scene last night

Fire crews used cutting equipment to remove the roof of one vehicle in order to free one of the men. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

There were an additional two casualties who were taken to Royal Preston Hospital.