Thousands of metres of gas pipes to be upgraded across East Lancashire
Thousands of metres of gas pipes are to be replaces across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley soon.
Details of the 2022/23 programme to upgrade the North West’s oldest gas mains – some of which were installed over 100 years ago – are published today, as the region’s gas network continues at pace to prepare for a greener future.
In Burnley, that means 3,975m. of pipes will be replaces, in Pendle 3,418m. and in the Ribble Valley 3,145m. will be replaced.
Every year, Cadent replaces around 1.5% of its 34,000km North West underground pipe distribution system. These are mostly ageing metallic mains, which are nearing the end of their safe operating lives. It is all part of a bigger programme taking place over 30 years, and which is due to finish in 2032.
Upgrading to plastic ensures a long-term safe network and also means keeping everything on track to replace fossil gas with hydrogen. This switch is essential to local plans for meeting energy demands in ways that protect the planet more.
Read More
The mains replacement programme confirmed for the year April 2022 to March 2023 includes more than 450,000m. of gas mains across the North West region.
This is the same length as more than 4,300 football pitches, or the same height at more than 2,800 Blackpool Towers. It is almost double the distance, as the crow flies, from the middle of Manchester to central London.
For this year alone, that is £70m investment in the North West gas mains network, with more than 600 engineers employed to deliver the work.