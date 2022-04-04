Thousands of metres of gas pipes to be upgraded across East Lancashire

Details of the 2022/23 programme to upgrade the North West’s oldest gas mains – some of which were installed over 100 years ago – are published today, as the region’s gas network continues at pace to prepare for a greener future.

In Burnley, that means 3,975m. of pipes will be replaces, in Pendle 3,418m. and in the Ribble Valley 3,145m. will be replaced.

Every year, Cadent replaces around 1.5% of its 34,000km North West underground pipe distribution system. These are mostly ageing metallic mains, which are nearing the end of their safe operating lives. It is all part of a bigger programme taking place over 30 years, and which is due to finish in 2032.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadent is replacing gas mains across the region

Upgrading to plastic ensures a long-term safe network and also means keeping everything on track to replace fossil gas with hydrogen. This switch is essential to local plans for meeting energy demands in ways that protect the planet more.

The mains replacement programme confirmed for the year April 2022 to March 2023 includes more than 450,000m. of gas mains across the North West region.

This is the same length as more than 4,300 football pitches, or the same height at more than 2,800 Blackpool Towers. It is almost double the distance, as the crow flies, from the middle of Manchester to central London.