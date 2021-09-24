Thousands of EU nationals have been granted permission to stay in Burnley

Home Office data shows 7,000 EU citizens had successfully applied to continue living in Burnley by June 30th

The3Million, which campaigns for EU citizens' rights, says it is concerned for the hundreds of thousands of people who are still waiting to find out if they can continue living in a post-Brexit UK.

Home Office data shows 7,000 EU citizens had successfully applied to continue living in Burnley by June 30th – the deadline for new applications imposed by the Government following Brexit.

The EU Settlement scheme launched in March 2019 to regulate the immigration status of European citizens who live in the UK.

Around 1,170 applications were submitted in the last three months of the scheme being open – 14% of all requests received in Burnley.

EU citizens with limited reasonable grounds for missing the June deadline can still apply to secure their rights.

Those who have lived in the UK for five years and meet the criteria, can receive settled status and remain in the country indefinitely.

Others who have lived in the country for less time can receive pre-settled status, which allows them to remain for a further five years. They can later apply for settled status.

Some citizens who are not from the European Economic Area, may also qualify for the scheme, for example if they are family members of EU citizens living in the UK.

Between the launch of the scheme and the deadline, a total of 7,550 applications were dealt with in Burnley, with 2,170 people granted settled status and 4,830 pre-settled status.

Around 550 applications were either refused, withdrawn, or invalid.

The highest number of applications received came from Bulgaria (1,610), Poland (1,380) and Romania (1,000) nationals.