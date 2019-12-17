Thorneyholme youngsters show their best manners during nativity

Talented pupils from nursery to Year 6 from Thorneyholme Primary School took centre stage and showed off their acting skills for their "Stable Manners" nativity.

The plot, three animals with "attitude" and a lot to prove, fight for pride of place in the stable, but it is in fact baby Jesus who ultimately gets the glory in the stable with his birth.

A school spokesman said: "It is a humorous play, with the traditional story interspersed. There was a fabulous solo, duets and whole school singing with harmonies."

Donations on the evening went to the North West Air Ambulance and Pets As Therapy.