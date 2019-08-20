Thomas Hamer: Burnley swimmer gearing up for London 2019 World Para Swimming Allianz Championships

Burnley swimmer Thomas Hamer is in the hunt for more medals after being selected as part of the Great Britain squad for the upcoming London 2019 World Para Swimming Allianz Championships.

Part of a very strong team ahead of the championships next month, former Burnley Bobcats swimmer Thomas will be competing in the S14 200m freestyle, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, and the men's 200m individual medley events, and will be hoping to add to his already-impressive athletic CV.

A silver medallist in the S14 200m freestyle at the 2016 Paralymic Games in Rio, Rawtenstall-born Thomas is the current holder of the British records in the S14 50m, 200m, and 400m freestyle as well as the SM14 200m individual medley. The championships - the largest disability swimming competition outside of the Paralympic Games - offer Thomas the change to gauge his progress ahead of next year's Paralympics in Tokyo.

“We've selected a team that will not just make finals, but challenge for medals in front of a home crowd," said British Swimming head coach, Rob Aubry, ahead of the competition, which takes place from September 9th to the 15th at the London Aquatics Centre. "There’s always an extra buzz when we compete in London.

“These Championships are a key event for us ahead of Tokyo 2020," Rob added, with around 600 swimmers from 60 countries set to compete. "We’ve selected a squad which includes a blend of youth and experience to assist all our swimmers in their continued development towards Paralympic success next year."

The championships will be broadcast on Channel 4, and those wanting tickets can purchase them at www.seetickets.com/go/2019worldparaswim.