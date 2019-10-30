This road in Burnley is driving residents potty

This damaged stretch of Marsden Road in Burnley is driving residents potty.

Mrs Joan Miller contacted the Burnley Express with photographs of Marsden Road, covering the even numbers side from 110, which shows potholes and an even surface.

Marsden Road

However, Mrs Miller claims Lancashire County Council has told her the potholes are not deep enough to repair.

She said: "I am sending these pictures to illustrate the abysmal state of this stretch of road. Lancashire County Council refuses to repair it because the potholes are not 40mm deep.

"There was never a thickness of 40mm! The corresponding service road on the other side was resurfaced several years ago. The residents are all desperate to get ours resurfaced."