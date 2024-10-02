Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts have called it "1,000 times bigger than the Post Office scandal".

Homeowners across the country face thousands in debt after signing up for "no-win, no-fee" compensation claims with legal firm SSB Law – which collapsed in January – over government-sponsored cavity wall insulation (CWI) that failed in their homes, causing mould and damp.

Victims – chronically ill pensioners, low-income families, and people with limited English – say they have been left suicidal and terrified of both the bailiffs and being made homeless after receiving a demand for money or charges on their property. They also face huge costs to extract the botched insulation, some surpassing £100,000.

Our exclusive documentary - Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Insulation Scandal - premieres on Shots! on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 on Thursday at 6-45pm. Or you can watch it now here.

Our documentary, Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Insulation Scandal, reveals how botched cavity wall insulation has left homeowners in crushing debt following the collapse of legal firm, SSB Law.

In the film, we find out what went wrong with the claims and put the plight of several homeowners in the spotlight. We also follow the SSB Law Victims Group to Parliament as it fights for justice to help restore residents’ properties to their original condition.

The film’s premiere coincides with a public meeting that will take place tomorrow with the Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP.

Residents will meet to discuss the scandal with Labour MP Oliver Ryan from 5-30pm to 7-30pm at Burnley Wood Community Centre in Springfield Road.

Christian and Rebecca Lofthouse, who shared their dad Ian's story in Parliament to help raise awareness of the cavity wall insulation scandal following the collapse of SSB Law.

If you have been affected by this issue and would like to attend the meeting or join the SSB Law Victims Support Group, please send an email to [email protected]

To sign the Burnley Express’ petition for justice, please visit https://www.change.org/CWIscandal