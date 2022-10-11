This is what you will pay for fuel in Burnley today as prices finally start to fall
News that fuel prices are starting to fall is good news for motorists.
By Sue Plunkett
38 minutes ago
Prices started falling at the end of July and the latest average price is £164.13p for petrol and 180.78p for diesel. Prices are predicted to drop further as the wholesale cost of fuel continues to fall.
Prices have calmed as the oil price has fallen due to concerns about a global recession. The RAC said the average price of petrol fell by nearly 7p a litre to 162.89p in September – the sixth-biggest monthly drop since 2000.
Here is a round up of prices you will pay at the pumps in Burnley.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3