This is what you will pay for fuel in Burnley today as prices finally start to fall

News that fuel prices are starting to fall is good news for motorists.

By Sue Plunkett
38 minutes ago

Prices started falling at the end of July and the latest average price is £164.13p for petrol and 180.78p for diesel. Prices are predicted to drop further as the wholesale cost of fuel continues to fall.

Prices have calmed as the oil price has fallen due to concerns about a global recession. The RAC said the average price of petrol fell by nearly 7p a litre to 162.89p in September – the sixth-biggest monthly drop since 2000.

Here is a round up of prices you will pay at the pumps in Burnley.

A round of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps finally start to fall

Here is a round up of petrol and diesel prices you will pay in Burnley this week

Photo: JPI Media

Kitchens Garage petrol (£161.9p) diesel (£178..9p)

Kitchens Garage petrol (£161.9p) diesel (£178..9p)

Photo: submitted

Barracks Road : (£163.9p) petrol £179.9p (diesel)

Barracks Road : (£163.9p) petrol £179.9p (diesel) (photo taken 2021

Photo: submitted

Rossendale Road service station petrol (£157.9p) diesel (£175.9p)

Rossendale Road service station petrol (£157.9p) diesel (£175.9p) photo taken 2021

Photo: submitted

