Prices started falling at the end of July and the latest average price is £164.13p for petrol and 180.78p for diesel. Prices are predicted to drop further as the wholesale cost of fuel continues to fall.

Prices have calmed as the oil price has fallen due to concerns about a global recession. The RAC said the average price of petrol fell by nearly 7p a litre to 162.89p in September – the sixth-biggest monthly drop since 2000.

Here is a round up of prices you will pay at the pumps in Burnley.

A round of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps finally start to fall

Kitchens Garage petrol (£161.9p) diesel (£178..9p)

Barracks Road : (£163.9p) petrol £179.9p (diesel)

Rossendale Road service station petrol (£157.9p) diesel (£175.9p)