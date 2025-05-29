Things I never thought I would do at 60... become a DJ | Sue Plunkett
So, imagine how I felt when I hit the big 60 in December. I threw a big party to celebrate and had the time of my life, which led me to think it might not be so bad after all.
And when a schoolfriend of mine said: “Can you imagine our parents doing this when they were 60?” as he prepared for a mountain bike challenge, that sparked an idea inside me. I have declined the offer to join my old pal on the mountain bike ride (for legal and insurance purposes) but it did get me thinking about new skills and challenges I have always fancied trying my hand at, but never imagined I would be doing at 60. It’s never too late to try, so the saying goes.
To kickstart the feature, we have aptly called “Things I never thought I would do at 60,’ I decided to try my hand at DJing!
I was invited along to Koda Recording Studio in Burnley to have my first lesson with owner Michael Conroy and Burnley’s very own award winning DJ Nadia Lucy. And I have to say I absolutely loved it. Nadia even taught me how to ‘scratch.’
Michael said I ‘picked it up’ really quickly, and if I did some proper training would be ready to do my first gig in a year. But he did have a cheeky smile on his face when he said it. Did he really mean ‘Don’t give up your day job?’
