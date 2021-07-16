These are the Burnley areas with the highest – and lowest – number of fully vaccinated people

NHS data shows 43,577 people had received both jabs by July 11th – 62% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 42,501 were aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group.

It means 1,076 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

A total of 57,167 people in Burnley have received at least one dose of a vaccine

Meanwhile, 57,167 people in Burnley have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 81% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Burnley.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Cliviger, Worsthorne & Lane Bottom, with 77.9% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Habergham & Ightenhill, 74.9%

3) Brunshaw & Brownside, 69.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Burnley & Daneshouse, 40%

2) Barclay Hills & Trinity, 54%

3) Bank Hall & Fulledge, 55.1%

Across England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 28.1 million people aged 25 and over – 71% of the age group.