Here are the dog breeds most stolen in Lancashire in the past two years.

Freedom of Information figures collated by National World’s data team show that French Bulldogs were the most stolen breed in 2021/22 in Lancashire – with at least 14 being taken.

Five American bulldogs were on the list, as well as four staffies, three chihuahuas and three Jack Russells.

In total, 130 dogs were stolen in 2021 in Lancashire, and 106 were stolen in 2022 – a total of 236.

Of those, 194 dogs were not registered as a particular breed.

RSPCA advice

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We’d urge all dog owners to take extra precautions to protect their pooches from thieves by neutering their pets, ensuring they are microchipped with up-to-date contact details registered and ensuring they wear a collar with contact details embroidered or an engraved ID tag. “We’d also advise that owners never leave their pets tied up outside shops or alone in cars, ensure their gardens are secure with gates locked, and ensure their pet has a good recall and doesn’t stray too far when off-lead on walks.”

1 . French Bulldog Fourteen French Bulldogs were stolen in Lancashire in 2021/22.

2 . American Bull dog American Bulldogs are being targeted in Lancashire, with five stolen in 2021 and 2022.

3 . Staffy Staffordshire Bull Terriers - or Staffies - are high on the stolen list. Four were stolen in Lancashire during 2021/22.

4 . Chihuahuas Three chihuahuas were stolen in Lancashire in 2021 and 2022.