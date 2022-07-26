The for one night only open mic event will take place at Bar 143 on Friargate this Wednesday (July 27) from 7pm.

Bar licensee and part owner Des Gillan is urging would-be contestants to apply for places via The Voice UK Facebook page and said: “I’m excited for it. . Even if you are not singing you should just come along and cheer on your family or friends that are doing it. Come and listen to the future winner of The Voice. They’ve got to come from somewhere – why not Preston?”

Auditions for The Voice UK are set to take place in Preston on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The running order for singers will be being sorted today (Tuesday) said Des.

The Friargate venue was renamed Bar 143 in February and Des said: It’s a great opportunity as well to help (get) Bar 143 established in Preston… knowing who we are and where we are takes time. I think we are the only karaoke bar in Preston. That's what we set out to be. We have a great sound system.”

As well as the main karaoke bar there are karaoke booths upstairs which can be hired for smaller groups of 15 to 20 people.

Local singer Hayley Eccles made it through to the TV show in 2017, as did her dad Geno, but when performance time came he was not selected by judges to remain in the show.

Bar 143 in Preston where The Voice open mic event will be held

The Voice on ITV features singing stars Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am as coaches looking to find the UK's next great voice. The coaches start with their backs to the singers but will turn their chairs if they like what they hear.

At this week’s auditions all backing tracks or instruments must be provided by the singers and those under 18 have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Singers must be 16 or over on or before November 26. Show producers say they are on the lookout for incredible solo artists, duos, trios and vocal groups.

To fill in an application form see: https://www.itv.com/beontv/articles/thevoiceuk or here