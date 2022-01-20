The Queen shares her landmark platinum anniversary with devoted Burnley couple who tied the knot 70 years ago

For Mick and Bernice Muldoon are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary in the same year that the Queen is marking the 70th year of her reign.

The couple met in their teens when one of Bernice’s friends played matchmaker at a party she was throwing.

After marrying the couple went on to have three children, Margaret, Mick and Kevin who died 19 years ago at the age of 49.

Mick and Bernice Muldoon are preparing to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

The couple, who will celebrate the landmark anniversary next month, have lived in the same home in Burnley for around 60 years. Bernice, who is 90 next week, worked in weaving mills and also as a cleaner for a local solicitor and Mick, who turns 91 in March, is a former coach and lorry driver and also served in the Navy. Before retiring he was a storeman for the water board.

The Muldoons have seven grandchildren and countless great grandchildren and their family are looking forward to celebrating the landmark anniversary with the couple who they describe as 'larger than life.'