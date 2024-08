The places in Lancashire where you are most likely to risk becoming homeless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most parts of Lancashire have a higher proportion of households at risk of becoming homeless than elsewhere in the North West.

Local Democracy Reporting Service analysis of the latest government statistics reveals that nine of the county’s 14 council areas exceed the regional average, with Blackpool being in the top ten places in England for both the rate of households in danger of becoming homeless - and the proportion that actually are.

Rossendale has the greatest percentage of households threatened with homelessness in Lancashire - putting it at seventh place in England, just above Blackpool.

However, the East Lancashire borough has a far lower rate of that risk becoming a reality - the fourth-lowest in Lancashire and well below the North West average.

The threat of homelessness hangs over some Lancashire households

In contrast, Blackpool has the tenth-highest rate of actual homelessness in England - and the highest anywhere in Lancashire.

Statutory homelessness does not necessarily equate to rough sleeping - and many households classed as homeless will be living in temporary accommodation, staying with family or 'sofa surfing' in a friend's home.

According to the latest homelessness stats for January to March this year, Rossendale, Blackpool, Pendle, Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Preston, Wyre, Hyndburn and Lancaster all have a higher rate of households under threat of homelessness than the North West average.

The county fares better on the measure of statutory homelessness, with five areas having a greater proportion of households considered homeless than the regional norm - Blackpool, Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Preston and Lancaster.

Like Rossendale, Pendle has a far higher homelessness risk rate than it does homelessness itself - the third highest and third lowest in Lancashire, respectively.

The figures are based on the number of households per 1,000 in a given area that are owed a so-called “duty of prevention” by local authorities - because they are threatened with homelessness - and the same ratio that are regarded as actually being homeless and so are entitled to a “duty of relief”.

Ribble Valley came out as the best area in Lancashire by both measures, with Chorley, Fylde and West Lancashire being below the North West average in both categories.

HOUSEHOLDS ASSESSED AS THREATENED WITH HOMELESSNESS (PER 1,000)

Rossendale - 5.17

Blackpool - 4.23

Pendle - 2.54

Burnley - 2.05

Blackburn with Darwen - 1.95

Preston - 1.88

Wyre - 1.82

Hyndburn - 1.79

Lancaster - 1.74

Chorley - 1.40

South Ribble - 0.72

Fylde - 0.71

West Lancashire - 0.42

Ribble Valley - 0.32

North West average - 1.69

HOUSEHOLDS ASSESSED AS HOMELESS (PER 1,000)

Blackpool - 4.74

Burnley - 3.07

Blackburn with Darwen - 3.00

Preston - 2.95

Lancaster - 2.32

South Ribble - 1.99

West Lancashire - 1.59

Hyndburn - 1.59

Fylde - 1.26

Chorley - 1.20

Rossendale - 0.78

Pendle - 0.73

Wyre - 0.62

Ribble Valley - 0.54

North West average - 2.25

Source: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Statutory homelessness in England: January to March 2024