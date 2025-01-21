Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young swan was rescued by a Burnley builder after it landed in his yard on Friday.

Anthony ‘Chez’ Ciraolo was just locking up at his business, Chez Construction off Manchester Road, for the weekend, when the stricken bird appeared.

Although unhurt, the animal was clearly lost, so Anthony did not let the situation ruffle his feathers as he mounted a rescue operation. He said: “Although graceful birds, swans are also very strong and powerful so you have to be careful.”

Swan rescuer Anthony 'Chez'' Ciraolo and his pal Dennis Taylor take the rescued swan to its home on the Leeds Liverpool Canal

Following expert advice on how to handle a swan, Anthony caught hold of its neck before firmly holding it around its wings. He added: ““Swans can be quite vicious, they can break your bones very easily, so we weren’t being cruel.”

Anthony and his friend, Dennis Taylor, who owns D and D Scaffolding, then drove to the canalside at Rosegrove where they safely launched the bird into the water.