GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .
GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .

The Mix Burnley: Retro bar photos take us back to former town centre nightlife spot

By John Deehan
Published 26th Jul 2024, 16:18 BST
If you enjoyed a night out in the Mix some 15 years ago, there’s a very good chance you had your photo snapped there.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot a familiar face or two:

ICYMI: 32 retro photos from former Burnley town centre bar Inside Out | 19 retro photos from former Burnley bar and nightspot The Mix

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .

1. GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : More magical Mix memories

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .Photo: NA

Photo Sales
GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .

2. GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : More magical Mix memories

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .Photo: NA

Photo Sales
GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .

3. GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : More magical Mix memories

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .Photo: NA

Photo Sales
GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .

4. GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : More magical Mix memories

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA : .Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.