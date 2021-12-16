The magic of Christmas comes to Burnley as hundreds of homes are lit up for the festive season
Christmas has well and truly arrived in Burnley and Padiham as hundreds of homes have been festooned with lights and decorations.
Residents have really pulled out all the stops to bring some Christmas cheer with some eye catching displays like the ones pictured here at Valour Park in Kiddrow Lane, Burnley.
After the misery of lockdowns and the pandemic the sight of thousands of twinkling and flashing lights and festive decorations is certainly helping to bring some festive fun to the borough.