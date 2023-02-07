The Loom review: Burnley restaurant and live music venue is a cool hidden gem

As soon as we stepped through the doors of The Loom in Bank Parade, Burnley, I knew we were in for a real treat.

This little hidden gem, adorned with fairy lights and vinyl records on the walls, is cool, laid-back, and inviting. I by no means felt embarrassed sober dancing to rock covers in a busy restaurant with my two-year-old son.

That’s because the vibe is fun and friendly, and the food is homely but indulgent.

Smoked salmon tagliatelle with a tomato, lemon and cream sauce plus garlic bread at The Loom in Burnley.

The chefs certainly care what they put on a plate - but nothing about this place suggests it takes itself too seriously, not even the price tag, which is £17.50 for three courses on a Sunday.

I think back to how the restaurant served free Christmas dinners for people who were lonely or vulnerable. And there’s the fact that Burnley singer Lee Ann Innes, who hosts the venue’s monthly open mic night, runs a Donate a Brew scheme to benefit people who are hard up. You can’t help but instantly relax at a place where you feel everyone is welcome.

And the food is just as comforting. On Sundays, the restaurant replaces its usual array of pizzas and tapas dishes with a set menu.

I was a little bummed when I found out that pizza was off the table that evening: I had been dreaming about sampling one for the previous week.

Smoked salmon and horseradish fish cakes with lemon mayo at The Loom in Burnley.

But as it turned out, the set menu of classic dishes - roast beef, chicken and mushroom pie, smoked salmon tagliatelle, and mushroom stroganoff - hit the spot.

To start, my friend opted for the smoked salmon and horseradish fish cakes with lemon mayo, giving them an impressive eight out of 10. Her partner said he thoroughly enjoyed the black pudding croquettes with English mustard mayo.

I wolfed down a beautiful mushroom soup while my partner and son loved the sweet potato fries with garlic aioli.

For mains, two people in our group each tucked into a generous plate of “delicious” roast beef with a Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, gravy, and vegetables of the day. A third said the smoked salmon tagliatelle with a tomato, lemon and cream sauce plus garlic bread was a nine out of 10. As the vegetarian of the group, I went for the mushroom stroganoff, which was worth every penny.

Mushroom stroganoff served with basmati rice at The Loom in Burnley.

The final course pitted two traditional desserts against each other: the addictive chocolate fudge cake and the sweet and satisfying apple crumble. I was lucky enough to try both. And both were moreish.

But it’s not all about the food at The Loom. We caught the beginning of the monthly open mic Sing For Your Supper. There was no more perfect way to top off our night and keep the smiles on our faces a little longer than enjoying the talents of local singers covering hits that had both drinkers and diners of various ages on their feet.

And since I can’t help but rave about The Loom, I can’t wrap my head around the fact it is still considered by many to be a hidden treasure in Burnley’s culinary scene.

It is too good to miss out on – and I cannot wait to go back.

