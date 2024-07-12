The friendliest pubs and bars in Burnley: 23 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as "friendly"

By John Deehan
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:06 BST
England’s in the Euro 2024 final, and that means one thing: pub time.

What better way to soak in the epic moment then in one of the area’s 23 highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars, according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 15 reviews and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers.

In no particular order, here they are:

Vintage Claret on Yorkshire Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 53 Google reviews

1. Vintage Claret

Vintage Claret on Yorkshire Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 53 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Queen Hotel on Burnley Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 49 Google reviews

2. The Queen Hotel

The Queen Hotel on Burnley Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 49 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Empire Theatre Champagne Bar on St James's Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 77 Google reviews

3. Empire Theatre Champagne Bar

Empire Theatre Champagne Bar on St James's Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 77 Google reviews Photo: site

Photo Sales
Loom on Bank Parade has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 291 Google reviews

4. Loom

Loom on Bank Parade has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 291 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyGoogleEngland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice