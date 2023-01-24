When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A pool table and dart board and good conversation?

Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 22 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in and around Burnley according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 15 reviews and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers.

In no particular order, here they are ...

1 . 22 of the highest-rated "friendly" pubs and bars in and around Burnley Below are 22 of the highest-rated "friendly" pubs and bars in and around Burnley Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Bridge Bier Huis The Bridge Bier Huis on Bank Parade has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 571 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . New Waggoners New Waggoners on Manchester Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,500 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Loom Loom on Bank Parade has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 222 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales