The friendliest pubs and bars in Burnley: 22 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as "friendly"
When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?
By Jon Peake
11 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:07pm
A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A pool table and dart board and good conversation?
Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?
Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 22 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in and around Burnley according to Google reviews.
All are rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 15 reviews and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers.
In no particular order, here they are ...
