The friendliest pubs and bars in Burnley: 22 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as "friendly"

When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

By Jon Peake
11 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:07pm

A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A pool table and dart board and good conversation?

Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 22 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in and around Burnley according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 15 reviews and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers.

In no particular order, here they are ...

22 of the highest-rated "friendly" pubs and bars in and around Burnley

Photo: Google

2. The Bridge Bier Huis

The Bridge Bier Huis on Bank Parade has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 571 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. New Waggoners

New Waggoners on Manchester Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,500 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. Loom

Loom on Bank Parade has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 222 Google reviews

Photo: Google

