The Burnley fan whose advert asking for a lift to games went viral will be chairman Alan Pace's special guest tonight against Spurs

Christopher Coxhead (71), who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018, posted the ad in his local paper, the Southport and Formby Champion, because he was worried he may lose his driving licence before next season.

The ad quickly went viral, appearing in numerous Facebook forums, while a tweet by Carl Disley calling on fans to "help this fella keep going...the match as long as possible" has now been retweeted/liked more than 55,000 times.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's out of the world," said Chris. "I still can't believe it. It's fantastic. It's gone worldwide, and the club has been incredible."

The club is sending a car to pick Chris up from his home in Southport before the game, and will be dropping him off afterwards.

Chris has even bought a special tie for the occasion.

"The club rang me and sent me all the details last night. I knew about it at the beginning of the week so I actually bought a tie from the club on Monday, and had it sent rapid post. The club are sending a driver to pick me up, and then they'll drop me off afterwards.

Burnley FC fan Christopher Coxhead

"I'm taking fellow fan Ian with me who I sit next into the James Hargreaves Stand. We're being given a tour of the club and then we will have dinner with the chairman, watch the match from the director's seats, and then get to meet the manager."