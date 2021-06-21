The amazing work of carers celebrated in Clitheroe

The sun shone on the Clitheroe Market stall where supporters and trustees were available to offer advice on the services they provide.

A spokesman said: "There was a great deal of interest in the community 'Time For You' project, which provides respite for people living with dementia and their carers. This service will recommence at the end of this month (June) and operates from West Bradford Village Hall on a Thursday. For further information about any of our activities please phone Ribble Valley Crossroads Care on 01200 422104."