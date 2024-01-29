According to the latest Land Registry figures, house prices in the town increased by 5.37% between October 2022 and October 2023. The average price of a property in the borough over the last year was £140,340.

Property Solvers, a home sales company, regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest priced homes are located across Burnley.

Below are the most expensive streets in and around Burnley and their average sale price, from highest to lowest. The street names that are mentioned twice have two different postcodes.

Here are the 10 most expensive streets in Burnley

Reedley Drive, BB10 2QZ The average property price is £401,428.

Borrowdale Drive The average property price is £375,000

Honeyholme Lane, Cliviger, BB10 4SR The average property price is £364,333.