Tesco Food Collection will support emergency food parcels this Christmas

Shoppers in Burnley are being urged to help people in need this Christmas by donating food during the UK’s biggest food collection.

The Tesco Food Collection launches across the supermarket’s stores today, with customers invited to give long-life food to support the work of charities, the Trussell Trust and FareShare, helping people who cannot afford to feed themselves and their families.

The long-life food donated to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they don’t have enough money coming in to cover essential costs. Food is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

Tesco will be topping up the value of the customer donations by an additional 20% to help the charities in their work.

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust said: “No one should need a food bank at any time of year – but we know during the lead-up to Christmas our network of food banks see even more people needing help.

The Tesco Food Collection runs from today until Saturday, November 23rd with donation points at the front of all Tesco stores in the UK.