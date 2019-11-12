Tesco customers urged to help hungry families

The Ribble Valley Foodbank will be holding its annual Christmas Food Collection at Tesco supermarket in Clitheroe from Thursday, November 21st to Saturday 23rd.

Jane Chitnis, Ribble Valley Foodbank Manager, is urging people to donate generously to bring a smile to the faces of the under privileged.

She said: “The Ribble Valley Foodbank fed over 1,000 people last year and is a vital resource for local people in need. Our Christmas appeal enables us to provide festive treats to families for whom Christmas would otherwise be a meagre time. Tesco will generously top-up by 20% any donations made, and I would ask you to remember our clients as you are doing your shopping. We are very grateful to our friends at Tesco in Clitheroe, who are so welcoming and helpful to us throughout the appeal and to the people of the Ribble Valley for their generosity and ongoing support for the foodbank.”