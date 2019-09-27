Terminally ill Burnley mum-of-two's dream holiday is BACK ON after a little help from her friends...and a kind-hearted travel agent

A terminally ill Burnley mum-of-two whose Caribbean holiday had been left in tatters following the Thomas Cook collapse will still get to go away on her dream break.



Nicola Burbridge (41), a reception manager at Briercliffe Surgery, had been due to fly to Jamaica next week but after booking the package deal though Thomas Cook was left devastated when news of their plight hit the headlines.

Friends of Nicola Burbridge had already raised £2,000 earlier in the year to cover her holiday insurance which had soared following her terminal colorectal cancer diagnosis in June 2018.

She had booked the two-week holiday to Jamaica for her and her partner, Callum, only a few weeks before.

The minute the Thomas Cook news broke and with time not on Nicola's side, her friends rallied round once again setting up a fundraising page – which can be found here – to ensure she got away as soon as possible.

After seeing the story on the Burnley Express website, travel agent Simon Collinge, from Designer Travel by Simon Collinge, contacted Nicola to see if there was anything he could do.

"Nicola actually contacted me after seeing a post I had put on Facebook asking people to get in touch if they had any concerns or wanted a bit of advice following the problems with Thomas Cook," said Simon. "She told me that there had been an issue with her insurance, and she wanted to know if that would affect her ATOL claim. We're still on with that now.

"She didn't mention anything else though. It was only then when I saw her story on the Burnley Express Facebook page that I got back in touch with her to see if there was anything I could do. I managed to find the holiday she had before and brought the cost down as much as I could to what it would cost me."

Nicola's story struck a real chord with Simon whose mum died of cancer a few years ago and whose father-in-law was battling the disease last year.

"When my father-in-law was in hospital I remember him saying how much he wanted to just go on holiday and get away from it all. The first opportunity we got, we did. And it did him the world of good.

"All I kept thinking was if Nicola feels anything like this - and it's probably 10 times worse - it's important she gets away."

Nicola's brother, Glen Burbridge, said the family had been overwhelmed by all the support they had received.

"It's been an emotional time for everyone and to see all the support out there for Nicola after what she has been going through, it's incredible.

"We're so unbelievably happy she's getting to go on this holiday, and we would like to thank everybody who has helped."