Tenor Seàn Ruane and friends promise a night of music and laughter

Burnley tenor Seàn Ruane will be returning to the stage in his home town of Bacup alongside a gathering of talented local musicians.



The professional opera singer, who made his name singing at international sporting events, will be performing with friends at Bacup's Royal Court Theatre this Friday at 7-30pm.

Seàn, who was edcuated at St Theodore's RC High School in Burnley, has promised a wondrous evening of song and musicianship, and has gathered a gifted group of eclectic musicians to accompany him.

Burnley lady Joanna Garcia (neé Porter) will accompany the singer on piano. Joanna, who graduated as a classical pianist from the Royal Northern College of Music, has performed alongside Seàn on numerous occasions but this will be the first time that she has performed in Bacup.

He said: "Also appearing are the Lomax Brothers with their hilarious and fantastic piano act alongside the scratch band of Daniel Connolly and Ste Lindley, as well as Roger Hindle from punk band The Riflemen of War.

"On brass we have Thomas Kershaw, George Hanson and the musical director Josh Brown.

"Jade Schofield is one of two female soloists. She has just finished a successful run playing Maria in West Side Story and is busy rehearsing Roxie in Valley Academy's upcoming production of Chicago.

"Sofia Spencer has just returned from America, so once again we are fortunate to be joined on stage by such international acts who all have their roots in the North West.

"Last but not least, St Anne's Community Choir, Edgeside, will perform to their biggest audience. I have been working with them since September and as well as performing a number of contemporary songs they have been tasked with learning chorus parts from Italian and German operas, not an easy task for a non auditioned choir. They are always seeking new members."

Meanwhile, youngsters Danny Dunning and Max Harwood Lomax will perform solos, as well as a duet from a beautiful opera and also playing an integral part of the full ensemble.

The concert will be held at the Bacup Royal Court Theatre, Rochadale Road, at 7-30pm. Online booking - https://www.bacuproyalcourttheatre.com/