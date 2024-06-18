Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is Walter, a four year old West Highland Terrier, who is a real little telly addict.

He never misses an episode of his favourite TV show, ‘The Antiques Roadshow’ and even growls at his owners, John and Linda Derbyshire and their daughter Hannah, if they dare to speak while the programme is on.

Linda said: “As soon as the theme tune starts Walter stops whatever he is doing, runs to the TV and gets into his ‘comfy’ position and watches the whole thing until the end.”

Walter joined the Derbyshires during lockdown and they were told his mum loves television also as it seems to be a characteristic of Westies.

Walter loved watching ‘Game of Thrones’ and he loves the adverts and even tried to eat the food on a pet food advert when the actor placed a bowl on the floor on the screen. But BBC One’s ‘The Antiques Roadshow,’ hosted by Fiona Bruce is his absolute favourite and everything comes to a standstill when it comes on.