Telly addict Westie from Burnley likes 'Game of Thrones' and never misses an episode of his favourite programme 'The Antiques Roadshow'
He never misses an episode of his favourite TV show, ‘The Antiques Roadshow’ and even growls at his owners, John and Linda Derbyshire and their daughter Hannah, if they dare to speak while the programme is on.
Linda said: “As soon as the theme tune starts Walter stops whatever he is doing, runs to the TV and gets into his ‘comfy’ position and watches the whole thing until the end.”
Walter joined the Derbyshires during lockdown and they were told his mum loves television also as it seems to be a characteristic of Westies.
Walter loved watching ‘Game of Thrones’ and he loves the adverts and even tried to eat the food on a pet food advert when the actor placed a bowl on the floor on the screen. But BBC One’s ‘The Antiques Roadshow,’ hosted by Fiona Bruce is his absolute favourite and everything comes to a standstill when it comes on.
Linda added: “The show had to make way for the England v Serbia game last night and Walter was not impressed at all.”
