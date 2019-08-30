Teenagers give up their summer holidays for BFC In the Community event

A team of 11 teenagers put their summer holiday to good use on the four-week National Citizen Service programme.

The students, who had all just completed their GCSEs, came from Burnley's Blessed Trinity, as well as Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School and Alder Grange.

Courtney Ferdenzi serves visitors at the coffee morning

They were on a programme run by Burnley Football Club in the Community and the team spent the first week in Lockerbie on a residential when they took part in outdoor teambuilding activities.

The second week was a further residential at Liverpool Hope University where they undertook different workshops examining topics including mental health and building independence and the students had to cook for themselves.

Weeks three and four saw them brainstorm and plan a social action project and then carry it out.

BRGS student Ben Fishwick from Burnley said: “Team leader Olivia Hirst had connections with Greenbrook Methodist Church in Lowerhouse so we decided to use that as a base for an event.”

That evolved into a very well attended coffee morning at the church and further activities at Turf Moor, including a games morning and a drop in IT session at the Community Café in Charter Walk, Burnley, for all ages.

The team pitched their ideas to ‘dragons’ including a representatives from NCS, Burnley FC in the Community and the English Football League and they were awarded £110 to help run events.

They made and bought cakes and supplies and the church hall was full of people enjoying the coffee morning.

Jack Wakeford-Holt from Burnley said: “The most rewarding part is seeing the friendly atmosphere that has been created.”

Burnley FC in the Community Team Leader Olivia Hirst said: “They have been a really good and really enthusiastic team and very organised.

“At the very start they had a few friendship groups but as the weeks have gone on they have grown close as a big team.

“It would be nice if what they have started in the church with the coffee morning was to carry on.”

To find out more about the NCF programme at Burnley FC contact Callam Barnes, NCF Manager on 01282 704716.