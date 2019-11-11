Teenager (17) rushed to hospital with serious injuries after three-vehicle Burnley crash

Police are appealing for information after a collision which occurred in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) in Reedley.

Police were called at around 2-40am to Colne Road, to reports an Audi A3 had been driving in the direction of Brierfield when it collided with a single decker coach and a second Audi A3, both of which were parked up and unattended at the time.

The driver of the moving Audi, a man aged in his 20s, suffered a minor leg injury. A passenger, a boy aged 17, suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, lung and pelvis. Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around five hours while accident investigators attended.

Police would now like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who saw the Audi as it travelled along Colne Road in the moments before the collision occurred. They would also like to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage of the collision.

Sgt Michael Belfield, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “We are in the process of establishing exactly what occurred and would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who captured it on dashcam or CCTV.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 190 of November 10th.