Teenage sweethearts, who parted ways and didn’t see each other for 16 years, have reunited and tied the knot.

Louise Wrathall and Michael Hartley said their vows at Burnley Register Office before holding a blessing conducted by the groom’s friend, Ryan Bradley, at Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club followed by a reception there for friends and family.

Louise said: “Ryan did a fabulous job and it was very emotional. In all honesty we say it’s fate we’re back together. It just wasn’t our time when we were younger. But we’re two very different people now and it just clicked.”

Louise (39) and 38-year-old Michael were together for a while in their late teens. They reconnnected when a big gang of friends took their children for a day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Louise said: “It was the first time I had met Michael’s two boys and him my two girls but at that point we were just friends. I didn’t think it would mount to much really.”

Michael asked Louise out for a meal at the Wellsprings restaurant on Pendle Hill the end of August, 2020, during the pandemic’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme. Louise said: “He forgot his wallet so I paid on the first date and I remind him of that a lot.”

After two years together Louise, a joiner, kept having a dream that she asked Michael to marry her but she always woke up before she got her answer. So a friend said she needed to ask him in real life if she wanted her answer. So Louise followed her dreams and wrote out a series of riddles Michael had to solve which led him to different places, such as where they had their first kiss and first date. At each location Louise had place Scrabble tiles that spelt out Will You Marry Me?

Louise arranged a party and told everyone it was a surprise birthday ‘do’ in case electrician Michael turned her down. But he said yes and the celebration turned into an engagement party. The couple’s wedding reception was hosted by steward Louisa Malatesta and helpers from Belvedere club. There was an ice cream van and outdoor games, made by Louise, for the children, and a family friend who owns a meat smoking business, made smoke brisket and slaw sandwiches.