The 16 year old music student from Longridge, near Preston, will be on home ground this week for the launch of his very first EP.

The extended play CD, entitled Denial, features four tracks which were recorded at a Ribble Valley sound studio.

It will be launched on Friday, March 18, with a follow up launch party at Fullaloves Wines in Longridge on Sunday, March 20, at 6 pm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie pictured with his beloved grandma

It’s an exciting step along the route to securing what he hopes will be a successful career in music.

For more about Charlie’s role in Longridge Does Christmas see here.Charlie is on the first year of a two year course at creative media college Access Creative College in Manchester.

For the former pupil of Longridge High School and Barnacre Road School, inspiration has come from close to home, with one poignant track dedicated to the memory of his grandma who died from dementia.

He explained: "I write about things that have happened to me. If I write about something I don’t know about I don’t think it will come out good!”

Musician Charlie Whittam, 16, pictured practising at home hoto: Neil Cross

His grandma Kathleen Burke died in 2016. He said: ”She lived with us or a while towards the end of her life, so I saw her every day and we were very close. It was a sad thing that happened and my mum was obviously devastated. I thought I’d write a song from my mum’s perspective about my grandma’s death.”

Charlie is planning to write and perform four more EPs during his college course to make a collection about the five stages of grief, exploring different musical genres along the way. He said: “The five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. I do hope people will relate to the songs.”

Describing his other songs on the debut EP he said: I’ve got a song about wanting to be with someone but knowing they are not the right person for you, one is about an abusive relationship and being unaware you are in an abusive relationship because of manipulation and One of a Kind is where you are denied – I wrote about Romeo and Juliet ... they were denied each other.”

Charlie started playing guitar at the age of 10, taught by his father Justin and later had guitar lessons for four years. He said: “ I play guitar, piano, the bass guitar, the ukulele and sing. When I play live I use only a guitar and a loop pedal to give the effect of a live band.”

His parents have helped finance the recordings and Charlie has also contributed to his business costs through his earnings from gigs at local pubs.

Not surprisingly, given some of the subject matter of his recordings, Debbie finds the tracks very moving. She said: “He looks at me and rolls his eyes – mum’s crying again. That (first) track Honest means so much to me.”

She added: “He has worked really hard, very hard. I just hope he will get some recognition. He really does deserve it.”