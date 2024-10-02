Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the M65 this morning left one teenager dead and three others seriously injured.

Emergency services were called at just after 3-30am after the collision involving a Seat Ibiza at Junction 9 eastbound on the M65 at Burnley.

Tragically, a 17-year-old girl from Darwen, who was a passenger in the car, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Emergency services were called to junction 9 of the M65 at just after 3-30am this morning

Three other teenagers, the driver, a boy aged 17, and two girls aged 17 and 19, also from Darwen, also suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital. The motorway was closed for several hours while we dealt with the incident, but has now reopened.

Det. Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly a young girl has lost her life as a result of this collision and three other young people have been very badly injured and my thoughts are with the loved ones of all of those involved. Our investigation is ongoing into the circumstances, and I would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or who has any dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0123 of Wednesday, October 2 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]