Teen's triathlon will raise money for Pendleside Hospice in memory of grandmother

An energetic teenager is preparing to tackle a triathlon in memory of her grandmother who died this year at Pendleside Hospice.
Fourteen year-old Caitlin Bowden is taking part in a Triathlon in September in memory of her grandma Margaret Pollard who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease in 2015.
Margaret attended Pendleside Hospice day services where Caitlin said "Pendleside was a place where she could go to make friends, relax and have fun."
Margaret died at the hospice this February.
Caitlin said: "Although I did not want her to leave us, I know she was fantastically cared for by the staff at Pendleside in the worst periods of her illness.
"No one wants to see their loved one suffer. I cannot imagine how much harder our journey would have been without Pendleside Hospice. I have chosen to complete my triathlon in aid of Pendleside to help people just like my grandma and their families."
Caitlin’s challenge will consist of a one mile swim, a 24 mile cycle and 10km run.
If you would like to support Caitlin with this challenge, please visit her Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caitin-bowden to donate.