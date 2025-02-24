Classed as exotic pets, there has been a rise in the UK of the number of people owning African pygmy hedgehogs.

Breeders have been selling them for decades, yet, due to several reasons, including a change in circumstances, many hedgehogs end up being surrendered. That’s where Amy Roberts comes in.

For the Burnley teacher is the co founder of Happy Quills, a rescue and foster centre for pet hedgehogs. Amy and her friend Maria Hughes, and a team of dedicated foster carers, have rescued and cared for an incredible 52 hedgehogs and three tenrecs, which are not related genetically to hedgehogs, but do look very similar. After being involved with other rescues, Amy and Maria, who is based in Doncaster, decided to set up their own rescue centre in 2023. Their work is a real labour of love that demands knowledge of the species, along with patience, care and also money for vets fees and other expenses.

Amy Roberts, co-founder of Happy Quills with Polly the hedgehog. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Happy Quills has an admin team who help and the group is fully self funded through donations and fund raising. They have foster carers around the UK, all experienced in caring for hedgehogs, and Happy Quills has successfully arranged the adoption of 40 animals. Amy, who works at Lowerhouse Junior School, is currently looking after Polly, a tiny hedgehog with a series of medical issues she is receiving veterinary treatment for. The nearest vet who specialises in the treatment of hedgehogs is based in Preston.

Amy said: “I had my first hedgehog pet at the age of 19 before I went to university. They each have their own little characters and personalities. “Some are quite friendly and playful but others can be quite grumpy and just roll in a ball and hiss at you. When adopting them out to new homes we consider all these factors carefully, along with the suitability of the person adopting them.”

The hallway of Amy’s home is taken over by a vivarium for her rescues and Polly, named after the Polly Pocket doll as she is so tiny, is currently living there quite happily. Polly had a mass removed from her mouth last week and the vet confirmed it’s cancerous. But as she is doing so well Amy will continue to monitor her and fund her care as long as she has a good quality of life. She will be available to sponsor on the Happy Quills website soon along with other permanent fosters. Amy said: “People often say having a hedgehog as a pet is unusual but to us it’s normal.

“They do have particular needs and it’s important for people to realise that if they want to keep them as pets.”

Polly the hedgehog. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Hedgehogs eat cat biscuits, meat based cat and dog food and also insects. They should never be given milk as they are lactose intolerant.

Amy added: “Happy Quills is here to provide a safe space to both assist those in need and advise current/potential owners on all aspects of hedgehog/tenrec care. It really is very rewarding work, especially when we can help rescue an animal that has been neglected or is ill, and find them a loving new home.”

The contact details for anyone wanting more information about Happy Quills is as follows: (email) [email protected] or message them via the web page: https://m.facebook.com/102631486147839/ or Instagram: @happyquillsaph