Briony Gorton was moved to launch the scheme two weeks ago after reading devastating tales on Facebook about people being forced to give up their cats and dogs as they can no longer afford to keep them.

The 26-year-old, who owns international fashion brand Talliah Rose, posted an emotional video vowing to help keep animals with their families, which amassed 235,000 views in only 24 hours. She then set up an Amazon wish-list on Benton Pets on Instagram, which inspired her followers to make more than 500 donations of pet essentials like food, toys and poo bags in just one day. Meanwhile, sponsors Butternut Box has provided 1,000 meals and WuffitMix in Clitheroe is offering 30 15kg bags of dog kibble.

Briony, who has two French Bulldogs, seven-year-old Bentley and four-year-old Aston, said: “I was reading about one elderly lady who said her dog was the love of her life but she’d been feeding it pasta for two months because that’s all she could afford. That really got to me. I was really upset.

Briony Gorton with Aston, the youngest of her two French Bulldogs, on his second birthday.

"Some people have the weight of the world on their shoulders and they can’t afford to feed their family. Choosing who to feed in your household must be awful. If that was ever me, I’d 100% put my dogs before myself. They’re my kids.

"If we can help people feed their pets then it might stop them having to surrender them when they don’t want to. It’s heart-breaking to think that people are having to do that as a last resort. They’re family and they help get people through life. If I had to give up my two Frenchies, I don’t know what I’d do. I’d be so bored and lonely.

"Some pets are elderly and need medication. If we can eliminate even the smallest things from people’s shopping lists, I’m sure that would help them.”

And, she added: “All those animal charities are at the brink at the minute. Some charities do put dogs down because they’ve got nowhere to go. There’s thousands of dogs out there that people can’t look after.”

Briony Gorton with her two French Bulldogs, four-year-old Aston and seven-year-old Bentley.

After reading that many food banks do not stock pet food, Briony decided to use her voice to highlight the issue to her 219,000 Instagram followers.

"I have a platform and it’s important to use it for the greater good,” she said.

"I rang my mum straightaway and I was crying, saying I feel like I need to do something to help get the message out there. I then went straight on Instagram to post about it and around 100 people were asking to volunteer.

"I thought maybe we’d get around 100 donations – I didn’t expect it to blow up like this. It’s beyond my expectations. It’s crazy.

Hundreds of donations have been made to Benton Pets by Briony's Instagram followers to help families in need.

"My mum and dad are really proud of me for doing it.”

Briony, who is putting money from her business into the scheme, hopes it will inspire other people to launch pet food banks in their area.

To access support, become a sponsor, or if you are a vet who can offer advice to pet owners, search for Benton Pets on Instagram.