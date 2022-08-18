Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Ethan is the organist at Colne’s Christ Church and he was the star of the show at a Puttin’ on the Ritz 1940s themed event hosted there last weekend.

Guests donned costumes from the era and Ethan looked dashing in top hat and tails as he played a selection of tunes from the era and a selection of classical music too.

Ethan Little, the talented young pianist, ready for his performance at Christ Church's Puttin' on the Ritz

