Talented young teenage pianist dons top hat and tails to tinkle the ivories at 1940s themed event at Pendle church

Ethan Little looks to have a bright future ahead of him at just 17.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 8:55 pm
For Ethan is the organist at Colne’s Christ Church and he was the star of the show at a Puttin’ on the Ritz 1940s themed event hosted there last weekend.

Guests donned costumes from the era and Ethan looked dashing in top hat and tails as he played a selection of tunes from the era and a selection of classical music too.

Ethan Little, the talented young pianist, ready for his performance at Christ Church's Puttin' on the Ritz

Organised by volunteers at the church, afternoon tea was also served.

