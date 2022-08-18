Talented young teenage pianist dons top hat and tails to tinkle the ivories at 1940s themed event at Pendle church
Ethan Little looks to have a bright future ahead of him at just 17.
By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 8:55 pm
For Ethan is the organist at Colne’s Christ Church and he was the star of the show at a Puttin’ on the Ritz 1940s themed event hosted there last weekend.
Guests donned costumes from the era and Ethan looked dashing in top hat and tails as he played a selection of tunes from the era and a selection of classical music too.
Organised by volunteers at the church, afternoon tea was also served.