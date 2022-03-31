Talented young Burnley runner nominated for new fund designed to support next generation of rising sports stars
Talented runner Eliena Lusty has been nominated for a brand new fund designed to support Burnley’s next generation of ‘rising stars’ in sport.
By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:15 pm
Eliena was nominated by Unity College for the Burnley School Sport Partnership, a government funded programme to motivate young people to take part in more sport.
A junior member of Burnley based Clayton-Le-Moors Harriers running club, Eliena was one of the few under 13 girls chosen to represent Lancashire at the inter-counties cross country championship.
She also represented Lancashire in the schools inter-counties cross country.