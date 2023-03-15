Trixie Forrest’s rendition of the song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ with her sister Jolie (14) has already clocked up over three and half thousand views on social media.

Jolie shot the footage while the pair were in the car and when their mum, Jodie, posted it on facebook the views started rocketing, mainly due to Trixie’s hilarious animated expressions and dance moves!

Sisters Jolie (left) and Trixie Forrest have proved to be a social media hit with their video of them duetting on the hit Disney song 'We Don't Talk Aboiut Bruno'

Jodie said: “Jolie teaches a class at Dynamic Dance Studio in Burnley so she always practises with Trixie who picks everything up so quickly.”

Both members of Burnley Theatre School BASICS, Jolie is playing the role of Alice in this year’s production of Addams Family the Musical and Trixie, who goes to Padiham Green Primary School, knows all her sister’s words off by heart already.

Jolie, who attends Shuttleworth Community College, Padiham, also recently won the Young Volunteer of the Year title in the Burnley Express backed Above and Beyond awards. Jolie uses her singing and dancing skills to coach youngsters at Dynamic Dance and also her former primary school,Padiham Green.