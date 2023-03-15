Talented Padiham sisters' who are both members of Burnley theatre school BASICS clock up over three and half thousand views on social media singing hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno'
A video of an adorable eight year old girl duetting with her big sister is going viral.
Trixie Forrest’s rendition of the song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ with her sister Jolie (14) has already clocked up over three and half thousand views on social media.
Jolie shot the footage while the pair were in the car and when their mum, Jodie, posted it on facebook the views started rocketing, mainly due to Trixie’s hilarious animated expressions and dance moves!
Jodie said: “Jolie teaches a class at Dynamic Dance Studio in Burnley so she always practises with Trixie who picks everything up so quickly.”
Both members of Burnley Theatre School BASICS, Jolie is playing the role of Alice in this year’s production of Addams Family the Musical and Trixie, who goes to Padiham Green Primary School, knows all her sister’s words off by heart already.
Jolie, who attends Shuttleworth Community College, Padiham, also recently won the Young Volunteer of the Year title in the Burnley Express backed Above and Beyond awards. Jolie uses her singing and dancing skills to coach youngsters at Dynamic Dance and also her former primary school,Padiham Green.
And it looks like the talented sisters are following in the footsteps of their uncle, Andrew Derbyshire, a former West End star who also reached the finals of the TV reality show Britain’s Got Talent.