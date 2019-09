Named Kentmere, the home is situated on the fringes of Laneshawbridge and is on the market for offers in the region of £524,950 with Hilton & Horsfall. Stunning to a tee, a personal standout feature is the master bedroom's en suite, which comes replete with its own Jacuzzi bath with side jets, underfloor heating, and - yep - a wet steam shower room. Take a look around...

Exterior other Buy a Photo

Living room other Buy a Photo

Living room other Buy a Photo

Kitchen 0 Buy a Photo

View more