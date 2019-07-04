Take a look around: Beautiful tree-hidden Ribble Valley mansion yours for £875,000

A stunning Ribbley Valley property, this private, tree-ensconced home is a sight to see - if you can peer through the foliage that is. Clean-cut and spacious, it's on the market for just shy of £900,000.



Boasting unbelievable views of the surrounding countryside out towards Pendle Hill, Whalley Nab, Longridge Fell, and Winter Hill, Moon Cottage is like something out of a fairy tale. Magical though it may be, this place also has plenty of substance to it as well. Take a look around...

An immediately charming home, Moon Cottage was built circa 1820 with additional later extensions added.

The lounge also allows access via French doors to the patio garden and a cast iron log burning stove.

The attractive kitchen features black granite worktops and a twin-bowl ceramic Belfast sink.

There is a communal dining area off the kitchen.

The home's spacious snug has a glass-fronted log burning stove set on a stone hearth.

The snug also has sash windows to the front aspect over the countryside.

Throughout the home, stunning masonry work is on display.

With two staircases leading up to the first floor, the master bedroom is spacious and comes with fitted wardrobes.

The master also has three-piece en suite.