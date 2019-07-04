Take a look around: Beautiful tree-hidden Ribble Valley mansion yours for £875,000
Share this article
A stunning Ribbley Valley property, this private, tree-ensconced home is a sight to see - if you can peer through the foliage that is. Clean-cut and spacious, it's on the market for just shy of £900,000.
Boasting unbelievable views of the surrounding countryside out towards Pendle Hill, Whalley Nab, Longridge Fell, and Winter Hill, Moon Cottage is like something out of a fairy tale. Magical though it may be, this place also has plenty of substance to it as well. Take a look around...