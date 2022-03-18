Tailormade support and advice for job hunters at new Burnley hub
Job hunters in Burnley are being supported to return to work through a new service.
Not-for-profit organisation Fedcap Employment is delivering the UK Government’s Restart Scheme in the town on behalf of G4S, the Employee Support Services (ESS) which is the prime contract holder for the restart scheme in the North-West of England.
And staff at the new office at Biz Hub Burnley Central on Cow Lane, Fedcap Employment are helping people to pick up skills for the modern workplace and support them to find suitable, sustainable jobs.
Fedcap Employment is part of The Fedcap Group, which has more than 85 years’ experience developing innovative, sustainable solutions and creating measurable changes for those who are disadvantaged.
During the opening event, partners and guests were given an insight into the restart scheme, which provides tailored support to help people who have been out of work for nine months or longer.
The organisation’s frontline team are on hand to help with everything from updating CVs and tackling health concerns to impressing at interviews and launching new start-up businesses.
The team are also working with some of the region’s leading employers to help the area bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic with reliable workers.
Brian Bell, Chief Executive at Fedcap Employment, said: “We’re not about quick fixes or revolving doors; we’re here for to make a lasting difference to people’s lives. This new office allows us a space to get to know our Burnley customers and find out how we can have a positive impact on their lives.”