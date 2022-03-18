Not-for-profit organisation Fedcap Employment is delivering the UK Government’s Restart Scheme in the town on behalf of G4S, the Employee Support Services (ESS) which is the prime contract holder for the restart scheme in the North-West of England.

And staff at the new office at Biz Hub Burnley Central on Cow Lane, Fedcap Employment are helping people to pick up skills for the modern workplace and support them to find suitable, sustainable jobs.

Fedcap Employment is part of The Fedcap Group, which has more than 85 years’ experience developing innovative, sustainable solutions and creating measurable changes for those who are disadvantaged.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar cuts the ribbon at the opening of Fed Cap

During the opening event, partners and guests were given an insight into the restart scheme, which provides tailored support to help people who have been out of work for nine months or longer.

The organisation’s frontline team are on hand to help with everything from updating CVs and tackling health concerns to impressing at interviews and launching new start-up businesses.

The team are also working with some of the region’s leading employers to help the area bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic with reliable workers.