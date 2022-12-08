News you can trust since 1877
Swim star from Burnley's St Joseph's Park Hill Primary School in Burnley claims two national titles

Ethan Jennings has achieved a 'first' for his Burnley school by winning the year four boys team trophy at the Independent Schools' North Swimming Gala in Macclesfield.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 4:14pm

A student at Park Hill St Joseph's Primary, Ethan won both his breaststroke and backstroke races with super-fast times and was then selected to represent the North of England in the ISA National Swimming Finals.

He was among 450 children competing from over 120 schools in the finals at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Pool in London. Family, friends and teachers accompanied Ethan to London and cheered themselves hoarse as he powered to success in both his races.

Ethan Jennings with the gold medals he won at two national swimming competitions representing his school, Park Hill St Joseph's in Burnley
Olympian Joe Roebuck presented Ethan with gold medals for year four boys' 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.

