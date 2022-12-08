A student at Park Hill St Joseph's Primary, Ethan won both his breaststroke and backstroke races with super-fast times and was then selected to represent the North of England in the ISA National Swimming Finals.

He was among 450 children competing from over 120 schools in the finals at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Pool in London. Family, friends and teachers accompanied Ethan to London and cheered themselves hoarse as he powered to success in both his races.