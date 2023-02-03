The council has launched a ‘Peoples’ Survey – Life in Ribble Valley’ to find out what matters to people, so that it can develop a plan for the borough for the next four years. It wants to work with local communities to come up with solutions to address the issues that concern people most.

Feedback will help shape the council’s priorities and create a plan to improve the lives of everyone in the borough, support businesses and deliver high quality services.

Stephen Atkinson is the leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council which wants to hear from everyone that lives, works, studies, or visits the borough.

The bumper survey asks questions on a wide range of issues, including council services, climate change, the cost of living crisis, community safety, road and pavement repairs, recycling and refuse collection, and access to health services.

Stephen Atkinson, leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council, said: “We have all been through a great deal over the past two years and, as we look to the future, we want Ribble Valley to be a vibrant borough that meets the needs of everyone and a place we are proud to call home.

“I would like to encourage everyone in the borough, especially young people and their families, to take part in this survey and have their say.

“Now is the time to let us know what concerns you, so that we can focus on how to meet those needs over the coming years.”

The survey is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk, the Council Offices in Church Walk, Clitheroe, or by phoning Ribble Valley Borough Council on 01200 425111.

