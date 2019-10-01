Supported housing scheme coming to Colne

A £1.5m. scheme will see 10 purpose-built supported housing bungalows created in Colne.

The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Ken Hartley, was invited to break the ground at the new Bright Street development.

The site

The one-bedroomed dwellings are being built by adult health and social care charity Making Space.

They will provide supported living for single people and couples who have assessed care needs, including people with learning disabilities, mental health conditions or physical disabilities as well as older people.

Each bungalow has one bedroom, a fully fitted kitchen and a modern, accessible wetroom. The 10 homes feature private gardens with levelled access for wheelchair users and street parking. A communal car park provides additional spaces for visitors.

The Bright Street bungalows will be constructed alongside the flagship supported housing scheme Limes Place, which charity Making Space launched in April this year.

The £1.6m. development, on neighbouring Argyle Street, provides 11 quality apartments with a communal area and landscaped gardens. It was built in partnership with Homelife and Inclusion Housing and was rated ‘good’ in all areas by social care watchdog the CQC this August.

Experienced staff from Limes Place will provide 24 hour background support to tenants of the new bungalows.

The Bright Street groundbreaking ceremony took place ten years after two blocks of empty terraced housing were demolished as part of the regeneration scheme for the Churchfields area.

After being helped to dig the first spadeful of earth, Coun. Hartley said: “Having your own place is very important for someone who has an active mind.

“I’m 75 now and I live in sheltered accommodation. This kind of project encourages a more independent style of living for those aged bodies like me, as well of course as younger people who have support needs.

“I still try and stay active despite COPD (chronic lung disease) and legs that don't often work.

“If I had a blank sheet of paper and was asked to design my ideal sheltered accommodation, this is what I would come up with. Having a spot to park my car so I could get out and about to see beautiful countryside and visit friends, and having a garden on my doorstep would be fantastic.

“This is a magnificent development and I look forward to seeing it completed.”

Rachel Peacock, chief executive Making Space, said: “Making Space develops homes which truly meet the needs of the people we support.

“Our starting point is always how we can enable people to live as fully and independently as possible.

“When it comes to supported living, you need to get the whole package right: it’s about providing both a safe, accessible and comfortable place to live alongside the right level of professional – but totally personable support.

“Our first Colne development Limes Place has achieved this and was quickly recognised by the social care regulator for its high standards. Bright Street will bring the same quality ethos to a second wave of supported living accommodation.”

The bungalows have an expected completion date of May 2020.