Support After Suicide hosting uplifting Bands for H.O.P.E event in Burnley

By Laura Longworth
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:25 BST

A Burnley fundraising group aims to uplift people with its Bands for H.O.P.E event.

Support After Suicide is hosting a day of live music from local acts on Saturday, August 31st at Penny Black in Hargreaves Street.

The event will raise money for specialist counselling for those bereaved by suicide.

Doors open 2-30pm, and bands start at 3pm with interludes and entertainment from DJ Kev Riley.The acts confirmed so far are: The Stride; Kyle Harrison; Rhiain; Losing Touch; Andy Brown as Elvis; and Tangentle Vibes.

